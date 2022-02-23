Attorney general appeals decisions lifting masks in schools to Illinois Supreme Court

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to overturn two lower court decisions that upended Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate in schools. Daily Herald File Photo

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to overturn two lower court decisions that upended Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 mask mandate in schools.

The appeal filed Tuesday asks justices to reverse a 4th District Appellate Court decision last week that declared Pritzker administration orders requiring face masks in schools had expired. Raoul also asked justices to vacate a temporary restraining order issued by a Sangamon County judge Feb. 4 that lifted the mask policy in school districts named in lawsuits filed by parents who opposed the mandate.

The result has been a hodgepodge of mask policies across the state along with multiple protests on both sides of the issue and walkouts by students.

"The lack of clarity in the law in this area caused by the circuit and appellate courts has practical effects, too, as school districts, parents, students, and staff across the state struggle to understand what is required of them going forward," Raoul wrote.

"In those districts that have (erroneously) elected to rely on the circuit court's temporary restraining order to lift these important mitigation measures, students and school personnel will face increased exposure to COVID-19, risking additional transmission within schools and in the broader community, increased hospitalizations and deaths, and staff

shortages that could require a transition to fully remote learning or even school closures."

The attorney general asked justices to expedite his request for an appeal.

Lawyers for parents have argued that Pritzker exceeded his authority in issuing emergency rules requiring masks and other COVID-19 mitigations. Such decisions should be left up to school districts and parents, they contend.