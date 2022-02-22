Ukraine's leader calls up some military reservists

A woman and a boy react Tuesday next to the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, who was killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine. Western leaders said Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin's recognized their independence -- but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared full-fledged invasion as confusion reigned in the region. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- Ukraine's president on Tuesday night announced he was calling up some of the country's military reservists as the threat of a Russian invasion grew, but he added there was no need for a full military mobilization.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation his decree applies only 0to those assigned to the so-called operational reserve, which is typically activated during ongoing hostilities, and covers "a special period of time," without clarifying what that means.

He said: "Today there is no need for a full mobilization. We need to quickly add additional staff to the Ukrainian army and other military formations."

There are about 250,000 troops in Ukraine's armed forces, and some 140,000 reservists.