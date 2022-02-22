Ukraine's leader calls up some military reservists
Updated 2/22/2022 3:44 PM
MOSCOW -- Ukraine's president on Tuesday night announced he was calling up some of the country's military reservists as the threat of a Russian invasion grew, but he added there was no need for a full military mobilization.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation his decree applies only 0to those assigned to the so-called operational reserve, which is typically activated during ongoing hostilities, and covers "a special period of time," without clarifying what that means.
He said: "Today there is no need for a full mobilization. We need to quickly add additional staff to the Ukrainian army and other military formations."
There are about 250,000 troops in Ukraine's armed forces, and some 140,000 reservists.
