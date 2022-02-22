Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia

A woman and a boy react Tuesday next to the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, who was killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine. Western leaders said Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin's recognized their independence -- but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared full-fledged invasion as confusion reigned in the region. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the country's parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country.

Putin's letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence.

It may also herald Putin's intention to launch a broader attack on Ukraine. Western leaders earlier said Russian troops had moved into the country's east -- and the U.S. called it an invasion.

Lawmakers are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Putin's request during a session Tuesday.

Putin signed friendship treaties earlier in the day with the two rebel regions that envisage the deployment of the Russian military there.