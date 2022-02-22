Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia
MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the country's parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country.
Putin's letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence.
It may also herald Putin's intention to launch a broader attack on Ukraine. Western leaders earlier said Russian troops had moved into the country's east -- and the U.S. called it an invasion.
Lawmakers are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Putin's request during a session Tuesday.
Putin signed friendship treaties earlier in the day with the two rebel regions that envisage the deployment of the Russian military there.