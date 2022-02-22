Northfield Twp. teen goes missing

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart has asked for help in locating a girl from unincorporated Northfield Township who hasn't been seen since Sunday morning.

Magdalena Cuchil-Raymundo, 17, is Hispanic, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Cuchil-Raymundo was last seen at her residence on the 10000 block of Michael Todd Terrace at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Cook County sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.