Northfield Twp. teen goes missing
Updated 2/22/2022 6:38 PM
Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart has asked for help in locating a girl from unincorporated Northfield Township who hasn't been seen since Sunday morning.
Magdalena Cuchil-Raymundo, 17, is Hispanic, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Cuchil-Raymundo was last seen at her residence on the 10000 block of Michael Todd Terrace at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Cook County sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.
