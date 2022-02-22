'None of us will be fooled': Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks

A woman and a boy react Tuesday next to the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, who was killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine. Western leaders said Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin's recognized their independence -- but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared full-fledged invasion as confusion reigned in the region. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs on Tuesday, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law by invading Ukraine.

"None of us will be fooled" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims about Ukraine, the U.S. President said. And he said more sanctions could be on the way if Putin proceeds further.

Biden said he was also moving additional U.S. troops to the Baltic states on NATO's eastern flank bordering Russia.

Biden joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.