COVID-19 update: New cases drop below 2,000 for first time since November

New cases of COVID-19 reached 6,242 over the long weekend with 132 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

The IDPH reported 1,863 new cases on Saturday, 1,442 on Sunday, 1,388 on Monday, and 1,549 on Tuesday, the first time infections have dropped below 2,000 since Nov. 3.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,331 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

Deaths came to 72 on Saturday, 18 on Sunday, 17 on Monday, and 25 on Tuesday. The IDPH does not update data on weekends or state holidays.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,019,951 and 32,431 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 2%.

Between Friday and Monday, 68,310 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 18,543.

So far, 8,503,109 people have been fully vaccinated or 67.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 48.8% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,734,525 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2021, and 21,024,696 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 73,402 virus tests in the last 24 hours.