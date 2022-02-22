Chicago, Cook County join state in lifting COVID-19 most mask requirements Feb. 28

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 6,242 over the long weekend's four days, with 132 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. courtesy of Edward Hospital

With declining numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections, Cook County and Chicago on Tuesday announced plans to follow the state's plan to lift face mask requirements in most public spaces on Monday, Feb. 28.

Masks will still be required in health care settings, on public transit, on planes, at nursing homes and other congregate settings.

Chicago will also drop its rules requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars and gyms. It will still require masks in schools, for the moment.

"My goal is to make sure we never have to shut down our economy again," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "I feel very confident we are on the right path and moving in the right direction."

Across Illinois, there were 1,863 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 1,442 on Sunday, 1,388 on Monday and 1,549 on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. That's the first time new infections in a day have dropped below 2,000 since Nov. 3.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,331 COVID-19 patients Monday night; the seven-day average is 1,236.

Illinois reported 72 deaths Saturday, 18 Sunday, 17 Monday and 25 Tuesday. The IDPH does not update data on weekends or state holidays.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,019,951, and 32,431 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 2%.

From Friday to Monday, 68,310 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 18,543.

So far, 8,503,109 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.1% of the state's 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 48.8% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,734,525 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2021, and 21,024,696 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 73,402 virus tests in the last 24 hours.