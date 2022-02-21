St. Mary's-Raupp will be closed through the night in Buffalo Grove
Updated 2/21/2022 10:41 PM
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area of St. Mary's Parkway and Raupp Boulevard in Buffalo Grove as Nicor crews repair a natural-gas line.
The roads will reamain closed until morning, according to a tweet from the village. Buffalo Grove police and firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak about 3 p.m. Monday.
