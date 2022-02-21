St. Mary's-Raupp closed in Buffalo Grove while gas line is repaired

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area of St. Mary's Parkway and Raupp Blvd. in Buffalo Grove while crews fix a leak in the natural-gas line.

Buffalo Grove police and firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak about 3 p.m. Monday. Police have blocked St. Mary's Parkway and Raupp Boulevard in all four directions while Nicor works at the scene