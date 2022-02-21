St. Mary's-Raupp closed in Buffalo Grove while gas line is repaired
Updated 2/21/2022 6:49 PM
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area of St. Mary's Parkway and Raupp Blvd. in Buffalo Grove while crews fix a leak in the natural-gas line.
Buffalo Grove police and firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak about 3 p.m. Monday. Police have blocked St. Mary's Parkway and Raupp Boulevard in all four directions while Nicor works at the scene
