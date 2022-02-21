Six hurt in I-90 crash Sunday near Arlington Heights

Two small children were among six people injured in a three-vehicle crash late Sunday night on westbound Interstate 90 near Arlington Heights.

Justin A. Cook, 30, of Chicago, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with the crash that happened at about 10:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police said Cook was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado westbound on I-90 near the Route 53 junction when his vehicle rear-ended a 2007 Pontiac G6, which was stopped in the left shoulder of the road. The impact propelled the Pontiac into the concrete barrier and then into the left lane of I-90. Cook's pickup also careened into the left lane of traffic.

An oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 48-year-old Roselle man could not stop and collided with Cook's pickup, police said.

The driver of the Rogue and his passenger, a 41-year-old man from Roselle, were both taken to a nearby hospital with what state police described as "minor injuries."

Four passengers in the Pontiac, all from Wisconsin, also were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, state police said. That includes a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy. Two adult women in the Pontiac also suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

Cook and the driver of the Pontiac were not injured, state police said.

The conditions of those transported to hospitals was not available Monday.

It is also unknown when Cook is scheduled to appear in court.