North Chicago mother accused of killing 6-year-old son pleads not guilty

North Chicago resident Jannie Perry pleaded not guilty last week to 19 charges stemming from the killing of her 6-year-old son, Damari, last month.

Perry, 38, appeared before Judge George Strickland Thursday. She is charged with murder, aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body, conspiracy and aggravated domestic battery, among other crimes. She likely would have been arraigned on the charges against her sooner, but proceedings were delayed by her recent health issues.

When Perry was taken into custody on Jan. 8, she claimed she was ill and was hospitalized. She was discharged Jan. 12 and brought to jail.

An earlier attempt to arraign Perry on Feb. 14 was rescheduled because she was back in the hospital. Perry's public defender, Jennifer Snyder, did not disclose information about the illness.

Snyder also said Perry has been to the hospital multiple times since her arrest to receive dialysis treatments. She said her client's most recent hospital stay wasn't related to the dialysis appointments.

Perry is scheduled for a hearing in court March 3.

Also charged with murder and other crimes in Damari's death is his older brother, Jeremiah Perry, 20. He also pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week.

Jeremiah Perry has been considering representing himself at trial. He is due back in court March 4.

Another older brother of Damari faces charges in Lake County juvenile court.

Authorities said Damari's naked body was found wrapped in a plastic trash bag Jan. 8 near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana, three days after family members reported him missing.

Prosecutors have said the 6-year-old boy was forced into cold water for an extended period as punishment before he died.

Jannie Perry remains in jail on $5 million bail. Jeremiah Perry is being held on $3 million bail.