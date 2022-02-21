McAninch Arts Center will host 'Mardi Gras Mambo' concert on March 6

College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn will host two Louisiana bands for a special "Mardi Gras Mambo" concert set for 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

On the bill is the New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas is also featured, which was founded by Nathan Williams of St. Martinville, Louisiana.

Tickets are $55-$65. For more information, visit the box office at 452 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, or call (630) 942-4000 or visit atthemac.org.