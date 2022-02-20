The Week That Was: Rolling Meadows questions Rt. 53 bridge work, Kroehler YMCA can be razed

While a state project to upgrade bridges along Route 53 includes basic rehabilitation, it doesn't call for larger reconstruction -- an approach that's being questioned by Rolling Meadows officials amid the redevelopment prospects at nearby Arlington Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows officials are questioning why a state-led project to rehabilitate bridges along Route 53 doesn't include a larger-scale reconstruction of at least one of those bridges to accommodate the future redevelopment of Arlington Park. The $54 million Illinois Department of Transportation project would upgrade 10 bridges between Algonquin Road and Rand Road.

Hawthorne Race Course Thursday picked up one more of Arlington Park's shuttered off-track betting parlors -- this one in Rockford -- giving the Cicero racetrack its maximum 16 allowed under state statute. But there's legislation proceeding in Springfield this week that would remove that cap.

The Naperville City Council rejected a request to grant landmark status to the original structure of the Kroehler YMCA, backing a recommendation from the city's Historic Preservation Commission and clearing the final hurdle for the downtown site to be razed and sold to developers.

A Villa Park woman accused of neglecting dozens of snakes and other reptiles will get them back as part of a plea deal. Shelby Becci pleaded guilty Thursday to one misdemeanor count of failure to perform owners' duties for providing inhumane living conditions. Thirteen other counts of neglect and animal cruelty were dropped.

Investigators said Wednesday the prime suspect in the death of a 25-year-old Algonquin woman whose body was found in Lindenhurst Tuesday was her boyfriend, who died in a head-on crash Monday. The body of Kelly Hedmark was found by Lindenhurst and Algonquin police 4 p.m. Tuesday in her boyfriend's home on Beck Road.

Naperville police officials unveiled statistics from 2021 indicating a drop in most major crime categories compared to 2020, especially with burglaries, vehicle thefts and armed robberies in the city.

Prospect Heights city council members Monday voted to make 5th Ward colleague Matthew Dolick acting mayor through the remaining 14 months of the term of Nick Helmer, who died Jan. 26. But Dolick said afterward that he intends to retain his 5th Ward seat in the meantime and run for it again -- not for mayor -- in April 2023.