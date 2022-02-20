Bartlett mayor announces campaign for state House seat

Citing his financial background and record of promoting growth, Bartlett Mayor Kevin Wallace has announced he is running as a Republican for the 49th District state House seat that represents portions of Cook, DuPage, and Kane counties.

"Our state faces challenging times with our economy lagging behind neighboring states, education standards falling, and crime rates skyrocketing," Wallace said in his formal announcement. "To end the status quo, we need new representation to put Illinois on a responsible pathway toward a better tomorrow."

The 49th District includes all or parts of Aurora, Bartlett, Batavia, Elgin, Geneva, Hanover Park, Naperville, South Elgin, Streamwood, Warrenville, Wayne and West Chicago. It's currently represented by Rep. Maura Hirschauer, a first-term Democrat from Batavia.

Wallace first was elected Bartlett mayor in 2013 and reelected in 2017 and 2021. His announcement does not state whether he would continue to serve as mayor if elected to the state legislature, but it wouldn't be unprecedented -- Rosemont Mayor Bradley Stephens also represents the 20th House District in Springfield.

In his announcement, Wallace lists several accomplishments as Bartlett's mayor, including the switch to a Lake Michigan water supply and the building of a new police facility. He states he has an extensive background directing departments for large financial organizations, running two successful mid-size entrepreneurial businesses and serving as a financial advisor for individuals and businesses.

Wallace lives in Bartlett with his wife of 30 years, Deborah. They have three adult children, Madeline, Brenner, and Jack.