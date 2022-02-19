Suburban Skyview: Historic Methodist Campground and snow combine for bucolic scene

White-painted structures nearly blend in with the snow while neatly stacked green picnic tables stand out at the Methodist Campground in Des Plaines on a recent wintry morning. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

While passing the historic Methodist Campground -- founded in 1860 in Des Plaines -- on a recent snowy day, I was reminded of some of the assignments I've covered there over the past 30 years.

Rubber duck races, haunted hikes, spiritual gatherings and Des Plaines River flooding are just a few examples. One of the more memorable events was a charity rubber duck race in the pool on the south side of the property along Algonquin Road.

Though it appears the pool has closed, I can't help but think of that fun event on a beautiful summer day in the 1990s. Recently, I was there for a Cub Scouts haunted hike, and the vintage structures were perfect settings for ghoulish displays.

This image is taken from the southeast edge of the property, and it shows the distinctive white buildings against a snowy landscape. Green picnic tables are stacked nearby, perhaps in anticipation of gatherings on warm summer days.

If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.