Huskies steal show at Bartlett Winterfest

Conservation Officer George Gates shows pelts to Laura Provenzano, 11, left, and Alyssa Marando, 10, both of Bartlett, at the wildlife education center trailer Saturday during Winterfest at the Bartlett Nature Center. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

A buck trophy is displayed outside a wildlife education program trailer that was popular with kids during Saturday's Winterfest at the Bartlett Nature Center. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Audrey Saad, 5, of Bartlett and Dylan Marcellis, 2, of Elgin play with colorful blocks of ice Saturday during Winterfest at the Bartlett Nature Center. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

A team of huskies pulls musher Mike Finsterwalder of Roselle Saturday during Winterfest at the Bartlett Nature Center. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

JJ, a male Siberian husky, takes a break from sled dog duties during Winterfest Saturday at the Bartlett Nature Center. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Soft, fluffy Siberian Huskies were the stars of Winterfest Saturday at the Bartlett Nature Center.

Teams of the popular and friendly huskies pulled wheeled sleds on a milelong trail during the dog sledding demonstration, and afterward visitors were able to pet the dogs. The Adopt-A-Husky organization was an event partner.

Mark Grassi, the center's environmental education manager, said 300 people had visited by the midpoint of the four-hour event.

At the edge of the parking lot, a snowplow truck was part of the fun.

"We've got a lot of activities today," Grassi said. "The Touch-A-Truck is a new feature for Winterfest this year, and kids love trucks."

Other outdoor activities included snowshoeing and snow painting.