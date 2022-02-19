Huskies steal show at Bartlett Winterfest
Updated 2/19/2022 5:55 PM
Soft, fluffy Siberian Huskies were the stars of Winterfest Saturday at the Bartlett Nature Center.
Teams of the popular and friendly huskies pulled wheeled sleds on a milelong trail during the dog sledding demonstration, and afterward visitors were able to pet the dogs. The Adopt-A-Husky organization was an event partner.
Mark Grassi, the center's environmental education manager, said 300 people had visited by the midpoint of the four-hour event.
At the edge of the parking lot, a snowplow truck was part of the fun.
"We've got a lot of activities today," Grassi said. "The Touch-A-Truck is a new feature for Winterfest this year, and kids love trucks."
Other outdoor activities included snowshoeing and snow painting.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.