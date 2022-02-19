Chicago Travel and Adventure show continues Sunday in Rosemont

Brian Singer, left, owner of Access 2 Tanzania, talks to Nadine and Tom Bartecki of Glen Ellyn Saturday during the Chicago Travel and Adventure show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Lucy Koval, 3, of Park Ridge rides a Segway with Steve's Segway Tours representative Marcia Lampela during the Chicago Travel and Adventure show Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Evie Koval, 9, of Park Ridge rides a Segway during the Chicago Travel and Adventure show Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Richard Wills wears a Monkey King costume at the Bali Makasih Island Imports booth during the Chicago Travel and Adventure show Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

From St. Charles to Indonesia, visitors to the Chicago Travel and Adventure show had the opportunity to discover more than 250 destinations Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Booths offering vacation options, meet-and-greets with travel celebrities, and educational seminars were among the offerings at the two-day event.

"The show is designed to be sort of a vacation in itself," said Matthew Bryant, media and public relations contact for the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show. "You can find, plan and customize your vacation all in one place."

The show continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.