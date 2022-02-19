Chicago Travel and Adventure show continues Sunday in Rosemont
Updated 2/19/2022 5:41 PM
From St. Charles to Indonesia, visitors to the Chicago Travel and Adventure show had the opportunity to discover more than 250 destinations Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
Booths offering vacation options, meet-and-greets with travel celebrities, and educational seminars were among the offerings at the two-day event.
"The show is designed to be sort of a vacation in itself," said Matthew Bryant, media and public relations contact for the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show. "You can find, plan and customize your vacation all in one place."
The show continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
