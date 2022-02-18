 

Palatine High culinary students demonstrate remodeled food lab

  • Palatine High School teacher Erika Varela, who runs the culinary arts program, directs students in their new commercial-like culinary lab on soup day. Students made different soups and distributed them to the teachers at the school as part of their program.

  • Palatine High School teacher Kelli Konsewicz of the Family Consumer Science program receives soup and other food prepared in the new commercial-like culinary lab from student Kayla Varelaon. Students were making four different kinds of soup with biscuits and distributing them to teachers at the school as part of their program.

  • Palatine High School student Alyssa Pollworth dishes out some broccoli and cheese soup made in the new commercial-like culinary lab. Students weren't able to use the lab last year due to the pandemic.

  • Palatine High School student Nick Cuprak dishes out some soup as the new commercial-like culinary lab is in full swing this year. Students weren't able to use the lab last year due to the pandemic.

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 2/18/2022 5:00 PM

Culinary students at Palatine High School Friday catered a soup lunch for teachers and classmates in their remodeled, professional-grade food lab.

The $8 lunch yielded homemade soup, bread and dessert from the upgraded facility.

 

The event provided a chance for others at the school to experience the advanced opportunities provided by the professional space where culinary students are able to study the chemistry of foods and create new recipes.

