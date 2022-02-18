Palatine High culinary students demonstrate remodeled food lab

Palatine High School teacher Erika Varela, who runs the culinary arts program, directs students in their new commercial-like culinary lab on soup day. Students made different soups and distributed them to the teachers at the school as part of their program. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Palatine High School teacher Kelli Konsewicz of the Family Consumer Science program receives soup and other food prepared in the new commercial-like culinary lab from student Kayla Varelaon. Students were making four different kinds of soup with biscuits and distributing them to teachers at the school as part of their program. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Palatine High School student Alyssa Pollworth dishes out some broccoli and cheese soup made in the new commercial-like culinary lab. Students weren't able to use the lab last year due to the pandemic. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer