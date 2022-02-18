Palatine High culinary students demonstrate remodeled food lab
Updated 2/18/2022 5:00 PM
Culinary students at Palatine High School Friday catered a soup lunch for teachers and classmates in their remodeled, professional-grade food lab.
The $8 lunch yielded homemade soup, bread and dessert from the upgraded facility.
The event provided a chance for others at the school to experience the advanced opportunities provided by the professional space where culinary students are able to study the chemistry of foods and create new recipes.
