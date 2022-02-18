Missing Highwood man's body found at Illinois Beach State Park

Authorities have identified a dead body found at Illinois Beach State Park near Zion as a missing 22-year-old Highwood man, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office Friday.

Damarquis Henry was reported missing to Gurnee Police on Feb. 4. On Feb. 9, Gurnee detectives found Henry's vehicle abandoned at Hosah Park in Zion, near the lakefront. An extensive search of the area, aided by the Illinois-Wisconsin Search & Rescue Dogs team, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

But on Feb. 11, a body was found at Illinois Beach State Park, south of Hosah Park. After an autopsy by the coroner's office on Feb. 14, the body was identified as Henry, officials said.

A cause of death has not been released because of pending test results, the coroner's office said. There is no evidence to suggest there is any threat to the community, officials said.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, the Gurnee Police Department and the coroner's office.