How suburban schools are reacting to mask ruling

A majority of the fans were wearing mask during a recent boys basketball game at Wauconda High School. Schools are examining policies following Friday's ruling. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Suburban school leaders are re-examining masking rules after the downstate appellate court ruling on the state's indoor mask requirement in schools.

The court ruled the mandate has expired and therefore an appeal of a temporary restraining order barring schools from enforcing it is "moot." School district officials now can decide for themselves how to address any indoor masking requirements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has an order in place requiring anyone on public transportation, including school buses, to wear a mask. Therefore, masks are required on school buses.

Here's a sampling of what schools are doing:

Des Plaines D62:

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 is moving forward with a mask recommended learning environment, effective immediately. "Because of the efforts in our community regarding vaccination and mitigation, we have seen a recent downward trend of COVID-19 cases within our local and neighboring communities, to the point that we can now consider updating some of our mitigation measures," Superintendent Paul Hertel said.

The district will maintain its other mitigation strategies, including continuing physical distancing where possible, thorough contact tracing within schools and requiring all school personnel be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

East Maine D63:

East Maine District 63 will shift to a mask-recommended environment on Tuesday. Officials continue to strongly encourage students and staff to wear masks, in alignment with guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC. The district can reinstitute mandatory mask wearing if local COVID-19 infection rates warrant it or if masking is required by law.

Elgin U-46:

Elgin Area School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders put out a statement Friday morning asking families for their "patience while we navigate the impact of the ruling in our schools."

In the meantime, masks still are required to be worn in all U-46 buildings and school buses.

"We have been preparing updated mitigation strategies that would allow for an adjustment to our masking requirement. Our team will be communicating the updated plans as soon as possible which will be implemented next week," Sanders wrote.

Geneva D304:

Geneva Unit District 304 will continue to follow its current practice of recommending masking for students, staff, and visitors in its buildings.

Glenbard D87:

Glenbard Township High School District 87 is moving forward with a mask optional approach for all students and staff effective Tuesday.

"This implementation delay will allow families and staff time to make an informed decision regarding their personal choice around this issue," Superintendent David Larson wrote. "Until Feb. 22, we require all students, staff and visitors to wear a mask in our buildings."

Libertyville D70:

Libertyville Elementary District 70 on Feb. 7 adopted a mask-optional policy in all schools and administrative offices.

Based on the latest ruling, District 70 students and staff identified as close contacts and are asymptomatic will no longer be required to quarantine as of Feb. 22. Also, anyone currently in quarantine can return to school on that date.

Parents/guardians will continue to be notified if their child is identified as a close contact, Masking in those cases will be optional.

If any close contact becomes symptomatic, they must not return until they have obtained a lab confirmed negative COVID test. Students who test positive for COVID will continue to be excluded for five days. They can return on day six if symptoms have improved and they wear a mask for through day 10.

Libertyville-Vernon Hills D128:

Libertyville-Vernon Hills High School District 128 enacted a masks recommended policy for students, staff and volunteers Friday. The district had planned to switch Feb. 28 but accelerated the decision.

Masks still will be required for staff in proximity to high-risk immunocompromised students and in driver education vehicles and school buses. Masking is recommended unless required by the Illinois High School Association or governing organization for after-school events, dances, athletics and other extracurricular activities.

Palatine D15:

Palatine Township Elementary District 15 is moving to a mask-recommended teaching and learning environment as of Friday. A special meeting is scheduled Tuesday to share the full COVID mitigation plan and seek feedback and consensus from the school board on other mitigation efforts, Superintendent Laurie Heinz said.

Palatine-Schaumburg D211:

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 will continue its mask-optional policy that took effect when the temporary restraining order was issued.

Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54:

No changes announced Friday from prior policy of strongly encouraging students and staff to wear masks in school and requiring masks to be worn on school buses due to federal transportation requirements. Due to conferences on Friday and Presidents Day Monday, students won't be back in school until Tuesday.

Stevenson D125:

Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125 temporarily will suspend enforcement of the mask mandate on campus beginning Tuesday. The suspension is subject to change, based on outcome in the pending litigation and/or guidance from federal, state and local health departments, officials said.

The district will maintain a supply of high quality masks for faculty, staff and students and continue with other mitigation strategies, such as optional testing.

Although the current executive order regarding masking in schools remains in effect until at least March 5, recent actions have raised a "significant legal issue" regarding the district's continued authority to enforce Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate, Superintendent Eric Twadell and Principal Troy Gobble informed parents Friday morning.

• Check back for updates.