Feder: Ronnie Ramos named BGA's first editor in chief

Reinaldo "Ronnie" Ramos, former executive editor of the Indianapolis Star, has been hired as editor in chief of Chicago's Better Government Association.

In the newly created position he will oversee the Illinois Solutions Partnership, a $10 million collaboration between the nonprofit government watchdog and investigative reporting group and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Ramos most recently served as executive editor of the Daily Memphian, a nonprofit news site in Memphis, Tennessee.

