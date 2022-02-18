Evans out as tollway chairman. Pritzker names bank executive as replacement

The Illinois tollway's embattled chairman Will Evans has resigned and will be replaced with a banking executive, officials said Friday.

Dorothy Abreu, a senior vice president at PNC Bank with 20 years of experience in financial services, is the agency's latest chairman, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

"I am confident her two decades of banking experience in the private sector and her impressive work with government entities and nonprofit organizations will lend itself to continued growth and fiscal responsibility at the tollway," Pritzker said.

Evans was appointed in early 2019 by Pritzker as part of reforms at the tollway that included hiring Executive Director Jose Alvarez following an uproar over patronage issues under the previous governor.

But clashes between the two men drew scrutiny from Illinois senators who held a hearing in October over a tollway reorganization instituted Evans that several lawmakers said diminished Alvarez's authority to run day-to-day operations.

Evans has not attended the December, January or February board meetings either in person or virtually.

A tollway spokesman said previously the chairman was dealing with the illness of a family member.

"Chairman Evans led the tollway to historic progress and leaves behind a stronger, more accessible, and more equitable tollway system," Pritzker said in a statement. "He has been a valued partner over the past three years, and I wish him all the best on his well-deserved retirement."