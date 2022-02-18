COVID-19 update: 1,590 hospitalized, 303 in ICU, 50 more deaths

State health officials today are reporting 1,590 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Illinois hospitals, a 29.9% drop from a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 303 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. That's a 27.3% drop from a week ago.

IDPH officials are also reporting 50 more deaths from the virus, as well as 3,184 new cases.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 32,299, while 3,013,709 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 2.4%, down from 4% a week ago, IDPH records show.

State health records also show another 21,144 doses of COVID-19 were administered statewide.

Providers have now administered 20,971,401 doses since December 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 67.1% of the state's 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated.

Of those fully vaccinated, 48.6% of them have received a booster dose.