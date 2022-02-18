Boy Scout camp leader accused of grooming Kane County boy

A Boy Scouts camp leader has been charged with grooming for allegedly asking a Kane County boy to share explicit photos of himself.

Richard J. Reynolds, 56, of the 400 block of Logan Street in Rockford, is charged with one felony count of grooming and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to the Kane County state's attorney office.

He was taken into custody by the Kane County sheriff on Wednesday. He then posted $4,000 bond and was released. His next court date is Feb. 28. According to a news release, between September 2019 and March 2021, Reynolds sent direct messages, via a social media app, to the victim, who was younger than 17.

At the time, Reynolds was on the Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and was co-director of Canyon Camp, a Boy Scouts camp near Stockton, according to the news release. The council governs Scouting in McHenry County and other counties in northwestern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

A June 2020 Facebook post by the camp lists him as a camp co-director.

The boy knew Reynolds through Boy Scouts, according to the news release.

The case was investigated by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center. The hometown of the youth was not given.

Reynolds also works as a teacher at Holy Family Catholic School in Rockford, according to the news release.

Messages seeking comment have been left with the Boy Scouts and the school.