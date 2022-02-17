Snowfall, falling temperatures expected to affect evening commute

National Weather Service forecasts anticipate a snowstorm will dump up to four inches of snow on parts of the southern suburbs throughout the late morning and into the early afternoon, affecting the evening commute. PAUL VALADE | Staff Photographer, December 2009

Updated National Weather Service forecasts show snowfall expected later today will affect the afternoon commute.

However, the heavier snowfall is expected further south than originally forecast.

A winter storm advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for most of the suburban area.

Weather service meteorologists forecast the snowfall to begin after 10 a.m. and last until about 3 p.m.

Parts of southern DuPage County as well as northern Will County could get up to 4 inches of snow, while other parts of DuPage, northern Cook County and most of Kane County are expected to see as much as 3 inches.

Less than an inch of snow is anticipated in Lake and McHenry counties.

Further south, forecasts say blizzard-like conditions could develop with the storm system dropping snow at a rate of more than 2 inches per hour. Some east-central Illinois counties could see as much as 10 inches.

Warmer than anticipated temperatures kept most roads from freezing overnight, but as temperatures drop, the threat of icy roads increases.

Temperatures are expected to continue dropping throughout the day and dip into the low 20s by the evening commute.

Meteorologists urge motorists to prepare for longer than usual commute times.

High winds are also anticipated as part of the weather system, with gusts possible of up to 40 mph. Winds are expected to be strongest south of Interstate 80.