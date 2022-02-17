Federal judge declines to toss charges against Madigan's inner circle

Michael Madigan has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing in the ComEd bribery scandal that ended his tenure as Illinois House speaker. Associated Press/2018

A federal judge on Thursday declined to toss federal charges against four members of ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan's inner circle, rejecting arguments in a key ruling seven months ahead of a scheduled trial.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber announced his decision in a 25-page opinion that nevertheless required the feds to identify false statements made during what prosecutors say was an eight-year scheme designed to curry favor with Madigan.

Charged in the 50-page November 2020 indictment were Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-top ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and Jay Doherty, the former president of the City Club. The four were accused of arranging for Madigan's associates and allies to get jobs, contracts and money in order to influence Madigan as key legislation worked its way through Springfield.

Madigan has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing. The scandal ended his record-setting tenure as Illinois House speaker, though, and he has repeatedly been referred to in charging documents as "Public Official A."

