COVID-19 update: 1,611 hospitalized, 298 in ICU, 73 more deaths

Hospitals throughout Illinois are treating the fewest COVID-19 patients in intensive care since early November, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

State health officials today are reporting 1,611 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Illinois, down 32.3% from a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 298 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. That's also down 31% from a week ago.

That's the first time fewer than 300 COVID-19 patients have been in ICU beds since early November, IDPH figures show.

In the suburbs, hospitals in DuPage and Kane counties are now averaging 34% fewer patients than a week ago. Suburban Cook County hospitals are averaging 29.7% fewer patients since last week.

Hospitals in Lake and McHenry counties are treating an average of 36.8% fewer patients from a week ago as well, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals in Will and Kankakee counties are reporting an average of 36% fewer patients over the past week.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said hospitalizations will help determine if an indoor masking requirement will be lifted Feb. 28 for most public places, except schools and health care settings.

IDPH officials also reported 73 more COVID-19 deaths today, as well as 2,538 new cases.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 32,249, while 3,010,525 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.5%, down from 4.5% a week ago.

IDPH officials reported 20,750 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Providers have now administered 20,950,257 vaccine doses since they became available 15 months ago.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 67% of the state's nearly 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated. Of those considered fully vaccinated, 48.6% have received a booster dose.

The CDC reports more than 7.5 million Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, while 977,253 children older than 5 are fully vaccinated.