 

COVID-19 update: 1,611 hospitalized, 298 in ICU, 73 more deaths

  • Hospitals throughout Illinois are treating the fewest COVID-19 patients in intensive care since early November, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

    Hospitals throughout Illinois are treating the fewest COVID-19 patients in intensive care since early November, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 2/17/2022 12:23 PM

State health officials today are reporting 1,611 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Illinois, down 32.3% from a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 298 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. That's also down 31% from a week ago.

 

That's the first time fewer than 300 COVID-19 patients have been in ICU beds since early November, IDPH figures show.

In the suburbs, hospitals in DuPage and Kane counties are now averaging 34% fewer patients than a week ago. Suburban Cook County hospitals are averaging 29.7% fewer patients since last week.

Hospitals in Lake and McHenry counties are treating an average of 36.8% fewer patients from a week ago as well, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals in Will and Kankakee counties are reporting an average of 36% fewer patients over the past week.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said hospitalizations will help determine if an indoor masking requirement will be lifted Feb. 28 for most public places, except schools and health care settings.

IDPH officials also reported 73 more COVID-19 deaths today, as well as 2,538 new cases.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 32,249, while 3,010,525 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.5%, down from 4.5% a week ago.

IDPH officials reported 20,750 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Providers have now administered 20,950,257 vaccine doses since they became available 15 months ago.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 67% of the state's nearly 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated. Of those considered fully vaccinated, 48.6% have received a booster dose.

The CDC reports more than 7.5 million Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, while 977,253 children older than 5 are fully vaccinated.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 