Authorities say man stalked Lightfoot because he was upset over parking tickets

A man accused of stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot and firing a gun in the alley near her Logan Square home was angry at the mayor over a number of parking citations he had received, authorities allege.

Joseph Igartua, 37, waved his finger, shook his head, shrugged and rolled his eyes when he appeared remotely for the hearing via a live-streaming feed into the courtroom.

At times he walked away from the computer to shake his head and pace around the room at the courthouse where he was being held.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.