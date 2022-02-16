Police: Elgin man faces multiple charges after crashing car while fleeing traffic stop

Bartlett police arrested a 23-year-old Elgin man Tuesday on charges of aggravated speeding, reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude, two days after his involvement in a single-vehicle crash while allegedly fleeing a traffic stop.

In addition to those misdemeanors, Brian Brito of Elgin was issued traffic citations for disobeying a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Police say that at about 10 p.m. Sunday, an officer reportedly saw a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro go through a red light at the intersection of Route 59 and West Bartlett Road. The officer was attempting to stop the vehicle when it fled eastbound on West Bartlett Road and to elude the officer, who did not try to pursue, police said.

Bartlett officers were then dispatched to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Broadmoor Drive to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

According to a witness, the same Camaro was eastbound on Railroad Avenue when it struck the curb, drove down the embankment and then rolled over several times before coming to a stop near a retention pond.

The driver, identified as Brito, and his front seat passenger suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and were transported to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for treatment.

Brito was arrested after his release from the hospital. He later was released from custody on a $2,500 individual bond and assigned a March 16 court date at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.