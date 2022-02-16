Police: Elgin man crashed car while fleeing traffic stop

Bartlett police arrested a 23-year-old Elgin man Tuesday on charges of aggravated speeding, reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude, two days after a single-vehicle crash that authorities said occurred as he was fleeing a traffic stop.

Brian Brito also was issued traffic citations for disobeying a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle, police said.

Police say that about 10 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro go through a red light at the intersection of Route 59 and West Bartlett Road. The driver fled east on West Bartlett Road to elude the officer, who did not try to pursue, police said.

Bartlett officers were then dispatched to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Broadmoor Drive to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

According to a witness, the same Camaro was eastbound on Railroad Avenue when it struck the curb, drove down the embankment and then rolled over several times before coming to a stop near a retention pond.

Brito and his front seat passenger suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

Brito was arrested after his release from the hospital. He later was released from custody on a $2,500 individual bond and assigned a March 16 court date in Rolling Meadows.