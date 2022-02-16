Police: Dead boyfriend 'prime suspect' in death of Algonquin woman found in Lindenhurst home

Investigators said Wednesday the prime suspect for causing the death of a 25-year-old Algonquin woman found in Lindenhurst Tuesday afternoon was her boyfriend, who died in a head-on crash Monday.

The body of Kelly Hedmark was found by Lindenhurst and Algonquin police at 4 p.m. in her boyfriend's home on Beck Road.

Preliminary autopsy findings released by Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek's office Wednesday afternoon show Hedmark died as a result of blunt force head trauma.

Authorities said Hedmark's boyfriend died in a head-on crash near Rockton, a village north of Rockford in Winnebago County.

A representative from the Winnebago County coroner's office did not immediately return a call for comment on the boyfriend's identity or cause of death. A call to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for an update on the fatal Rockton crash also was not immediately returned.

Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, spokesman for Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said Wednesday the investigation into Hedmark's death remains active and ongoing.

Authorities said Hedmark was seen Sunday leaving her home on Yosemite Parkway in Algonquin.

Her family reported her missing Monday after learning Hedmark's boyfriend was in the Rockton crash.