Feder: Illini Media honors 20 legends

The late Chicago journalist and author Nelson Algren leads the list of luminaries who'll be inducted this year in the Illini Media Hall of Fame at their alma mater, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Also among the 20 honorees announced Tuesday are MeTV-FM program director Rick O'Dell, Crain's Chicago Business editor Ann Dwyer, NBC News reporter Natasha Korecki, Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John J. Kim and TV/radio host Jon Hansen.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class marks the first group of new entrants since 2009.

Official induction will be April 9, coinciding with the 150th anniversary weekend celebration of the Daily Illini.

