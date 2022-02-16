 

Another round of winter weather is on the way. Here's what you can expect

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the southern Chicago suburbs Thursday, with the threat of icy conditions, high winds and up to 7 inches of snow expected in some areas.

A winter storm advisory is in effect for the north and western suburbs.

 

The heaviest snowfall is expected south of Interstate 80 with totals between 3-7 inches, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

The warning is set to start at 3 a.m. Thursday and end at 9 p.m., with an icy mixture expected in the early morning hours in most parts, followed by snow later in the afternoon and early evening.

Parts of DuPage, Kane and northern Cook County could see 2-4 inches of snow, according to forecasts. Other suburban areas to the north could see 1-3 inches of snow.

Heavier lake effect snow is also in the forecast.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph could cause blowing snow throughout the area.

Travel times could be affected significantly as a result of the storm, forecasters warn.

