 

All ICE detainees in Illinois have been transferred out of state

  • More than a dozen federal immigration detainees who were being held in the McHenry County jail were transferred to an Oklahoma jail, according to Dave Faherty, an attorney with the Chicago-based National Immigrant Justice Center's detention project.

    More than a dozen federal immigration detainees who were being held in the McHenry County jail were transferred to an Oklahoma jail, according to Dave Faherty, an attorney with the Chicago-based National Immigrant Justice Center's detention project.

 
Updated 2/16/2022 6:30 PM

Immigration detention has ended in Illinois after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement transferred those awaiting deportation to facilities outside the state.

The federal agency confirmed Tuesday that as of Feb. 5, there weren't any people in ICE custody at the McHenry County jail in Woodstock or at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee, which were the last two facilities in the state housing people awaiting deportation.

 

