Man convicted in 2009 attempted murder faces new charges alleging he threatened cleaning company

An Arlington Heights man who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2011 for his part in the attempted murder of an Illinois State Lottery winner was ordered held on $50,000 bail Tuesday on charges he threatened to kill employees of the Rolling Meadows cleaning company where he worked.

Carmine Palella, 59, is charged with intimidation, a felony punishable by two to five years in prison upon conviction. Probation is also an option. Prosecutors say Palella began working for the cleaning company, which is located in a building his family owns, in June 2020. According to Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto, a cleaning company employee had to reprimand him several times for misusing company property.

On Jan. 31, Palella gave two weeks' notice, telling the employee he had found another job. His last day was to have been Feb. 13, Modesto said. However, he called the company on Feb. 7, telling the employee he was leaving the state and wanted his check, Modesto said.

When the employee told him she would have to adjust it for the days he worked, he became irate and threatened to kill everyone inside the building and burn it down, Modesto said. After hanging up, he called back a short time later and made the same threat, Modesto said.

According to authorities, in September 2009, Palella drove a co-defendant and another unidentified man to the Rolling Meadows home of a $100,000 lottery winner. The co-defendant and the unidentified man broke into the home of the victim, who was shot four times by Palella's co-defendant. The victim survived. The co-defendant was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Palella's background includes a 2007 conviction for possession of a controlled substance and theft charges for which he was sentenced to two years in prison. He was also sentenced to a year in prison for a 2004 deceptive practice conviction.

Palella next appears in court on March 9.