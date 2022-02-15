COVID-19 update: 2,893 new cases, 53 more deaths, 1,815 hospitalizations

Gretchen Rodriguez, a registered nurse in Elmhurst Hospital's Progressive Critical Care Unit, cares for a patient with COVID-19. Statewide, patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,815 as of Monday night. Courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,893 Tuesday with 53 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,815 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 2.9%.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,004,664 and 32,072 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Monday, 15,169 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 23,110.

So far, 8,475,225 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 67% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 48.5% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,455,645 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2021, and 20,909,741 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 103,189 virus tests in the last 24 hours.