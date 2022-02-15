Body of Algonquin woman found in Lindenhurst home

An Algonquin woman was found dead Tuesday in her boyfriend's home in Lindenhurst after she was reported missing.

According to a news release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, the 25-year-old woman's body was found by Lindenhurst and Algonquin police at 4 p.m. in her boyfriend's home on Beck Road, and her vehicle was in the driveway.

The woman had sustained heavy blunt-force trauma, authorities said.

Authorities said the woman was seen Sunday leaving her home on Yosemite Parkway in Algonquin.

Her family reported her missing after learning that the woman's boyfriend was involved in a fatal head-on crash near Rockton on Monday, but she was not in the car with him.

The woman's death is still under investigation. Authorities said there is no threat to the community.