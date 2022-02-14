Waukegan police seek man who shot dollar store employee in the face

Waukegan police say this man shot a dollar store employee during a possible altercation over shoplifting earlier this month. Courtesy of Waukegan Police

Waukegan police are seeking the public's help in locating a man they say shot a dollar store employee in the face earlier this month.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Feb. 4, in a store on the 2600 block of Grand Avenue after a store employee confronted a customer he believed was shoplifting. As the suspect was leaving the business he fired at least one shot at the employee, hitting him in the face.

The employee, described as a man in his late teens, was taken to a hospital with a severe injury, but is in stable condition, according to police.

Police described the shooter as a Black man in his late teens or early 20, about 5'6" to 5'7" tall with a medium build. He was last seen fleeing the store on foot. The firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Waukegan police tip line at (847) 360-9001.