Sherman Hospital nurses feel the love with valentines, flowers to start their day

Julia Contreras passes out flowers to nurses starting their Valentine's Day shifts Monday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Contreras is community outreach coordinator for State Rep. Anna Moeller, who hosted the visit with fellow representative Suzanne Ness. Rick West | Staff Photographer

State Reps. Anna Moeller and Suzanne Ness greeted nurses and doctors starting their shifts Monday morning with handmade valentines and flowers. The cards were made by kids from District 300 schools as well as the Dundee library and the YMCA. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Nurse PJ Collier clutches a Valentine's card given to her by State Rep. Suzanne Ness as she arrives Monday morning for her shift at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Nurses were greeted with the handmade cards and flowers by Ness and fellow representative Anna Moeller and their staffs. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Filing in before sunrise on a cold morning Monday, nurses at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin had their hearts warmed with handmade valentines and flowers as they headed in for their shifts.

State representatives Suzanne Ness and Anna Moeller organized the event to show their appreciation for the efforts of hospital workers during the pandemic.

"I really wasn't expecting this," said nurse Armando Martinez, who is the manager on the adult COVID unit. "In my opinion, the surge we just went through was the most difficult, so it's nice to feel a sense of appreciation for everything that we've been through."

Ness and Moeller held a Valentine's Day card drive and enlisted the help of Fox Dundee Library, the YMCA, and students from Community Unit District 300. They and their staff members also passed out pink, yellow and white carnations.

"We want them to know that the community still supports them and appreciates the work that they continue to do," Ness said.

Nurse PJ Collier was particularly touched by the gesture, clutching the card given to her by Ness to her chest as she came in for her shift on the mother-baby unit.

"What a wonderful way to start the morning," she said. "And now I get to go bring these Valentine's babies into the world."

Chief Nursing Officer Susan Morby said the staff deserves the acknowledgment after battling the pandemic for almost two years.

"We know it's been tremendously hard," she said. "They have rallied and done an incredible job. We appreciate them every day."