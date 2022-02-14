Crosswalk, fencing planned on Larkin Avenue so students don't dart across the Elgin street

Students from Larkin High School in Elgin cross five lanes to reach the other side of Larkin Avenue. The city plans to build a crosswalk in the area similar to one on the east side of the school on McLean Boulevard. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Time will soon run out on the daily game of human "Frogger" taking place on school days on Larkin Avenue in front of Larkin High School.

Last week, the Elgin City Council gave preliminary approval to hire an engineering firm to design a pedestrian crossing north of the school in an area where students frequently dart through traffic to reach the nearby McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts and Beef Villa.

"It's been a problem for as long as I can remember," council member Tish Powell said. "I'm glad the city and school district are getting together and trying to come up with a solution to address the safety issue."

The proposed project would include a midblock crossing near the Beef Villa restaurant with a refuge island in the middle turn lane. Approximately 1,100 feet of fencing would be constructed on Larkin's frontage and part of McLean Boulevard to funnel students to areas where they can legally cross the street.

The crosswalk would feature rectangular rapid flashing beacon signs similar to a crossing built on McLean Boulevard at Van Street on the school's east side in 2015.

"Students really seem to be using that McLean crossing," Powell said. "So hopefully, if we put something on the Larkin side, we can make that journey as safe as possible."

The city allocated $250,000 in the 2022 budget to address the issue. City staff members had met with Elgin Area School District U-46 officials in the fall of 2021 to design a solution, along with input from the Elgin police, public works and neighborhood services departments.

In an early vote, the council unanimously approved an agreement with Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick Inc. for $35,375 to prepare necessary design engineering documents, plans, specifications, bid documents and construction oversight for the project.

The McLean/Larkin area sees over 17,000 vehicles per day. A November pedestrian and traffic study found over 320 students crossing Larkin Avenue midblock during the hour before school and 425 crossing after school let out in the afternoon.

The crossing location, near the westernmost exit of the school, was chosen to avoid interfering with entrances or exits to any businesses on Larkin.

If the plan gets ultimate approval during an upcoming council meeting, the city anticipates completing the project by the end of July.