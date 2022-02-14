COVID-19 update: 19,688 new cases over weekend, 340 additional deaths, 1,811 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 19,688 over the long weekend as Illinois' total infections surpassed 3 million, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Also, 340 more people died from the respiratory disease between Friday and Monday.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,811 as of Sunday night.

Between Thursday and Sunday, 91,464 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 24,116.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.3% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,467,789 people have been fully vaccinated or 66.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 48.5% have received a booster shot.

The IDPH reported 5,419 new cases on Friday, 8,468 on Saturday, 3,067 on Sunday and 2,734 on Monday. Deaths came to 116 on Friday, 166 on Saturday, 50 on Sunday, and eight on Monday. The state does not update data on weekends or holidays including Lincoln's Birthday.

Total cases statewide stand at 3,001,771 and 32,019 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 23,448,145 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2020, and 20,894,572 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 83,923 virus tests in the last 24 hours.