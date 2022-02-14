Billionaire Ken Griffin donates $20 million to Irvin's governor campaign

In this screengrab from video, billionaire Ken Griffin talks to the Economic Club of Chicago on Monday.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's GOP gubernatorial campaign is $20 million richer courtesy of a seismic donation from billionaire Ken Griffin, officials said Monday.

"I firmly believe Richard Irvin has the character and leadership needed to again make Illinois a place where people can feel safe to live, raise a family and pursue their dreams," Griffin said in a statement.

"Richard Irvin is self-made, and his life story epitomizes the American dream. I have tremendous respect for all that he has accomplished."

Irvin is running in a crowded primary against state Sen. Darren Bailey of Louisville, businessman Gary Rabine of McHenry, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Monroe County and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg.

"I appreciate Mr. Griffin's support and the thousands of other donors who have joined our campaign in the first few weeks," Irvin said. "I look forward to gaining the backing of even more Illinoisans throughout the state who want to be a part of this movement to stop out of control crime, skyrocketing taxes and wasteful spending, heavy handed government and corruption, and I will be a governor who puts people first and tackles these issues head on."

There's no love lost between Pritzker and Griffin so the donation was not unexpected.

"J.B. Pritzker puts politics first and refuses to address the crime that is tearing apart our state, cities and families," Griffin said.

Asked if his policies would be influenced by aid from Griffin, Irvin told the Daily Herald Feb. 2 that "after having grown up in public housing with a teenage mother raising me, I am nobody's pushover. I'm offended when my opponents suggest that I'm a puppet. I'm my own man and I've always been my own man."