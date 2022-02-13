McHenry County Board chairman again rejects Democrats' top choice to fill seat

McHenry County Conservation District Trustee Carolyn Campbell is McHenry County Board Chairman Mike Buehler's choice to replace Jessica Phillips, who resigned in November. Courtesy of Carolyn Campbell

For the second time in a year, McHenry County Board Chairman Mike Buehler has snubbed Democrats' choice to fill a board vacancy and nominated someone else.

This time it's McHenry County Conservation District Trustee Carolyn Campbell instead of Thomas Pavelka. In March 2021, it was John Collins instead of Pavelka.

Pavelka, an attorney and former Lake in the Hills village trustee who now lives in Crystal Lake, was McHenry County Democrats' choice both times.

"It does disappoint me that Chairman Buehler would say he's going to give great deference to the party's choice and then goes off and up in other directions -- twice," Pavelka said. "I'm not some major Democratic player. ... I honestly don't know why they won't put me on the board. They would enjoy working with me. I'm easy to deal with, and I get along with people."

Buehler, a Republican, must pick a Democrat who lives in District 2 to fill the seat vacated by Democrat Jessica Phillips, who resigned in November, but he does not have to choose the party's recommendation.

District 2 includes all or parts of Crystal Lake, Cary, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills and Lakewood.

The County Board will vote on Campbell's appointment at its next voting meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the McHenry County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock.

The public can stream it live or watch it later on the county meeting portal at www.mchenrycountyil.gov.

Democratic Party of McHenry County Chairwoman Kristina Zahorik said in a text message that the party would support Campbell.

"While she was not the recommended choice of the Democratic Party of McHenry County, she is a Democrat, and we support her being seated by the board to represent District 2," Zahorik said in the text.

Pavelka suggested that Buehler might have chosen Campbell over him because she listed the board's vice chair, Carolyn Schofield, who also is a Republican, as one of three personal references.

But Buehler said Campbell listing Schofield as a reference was not a consideration in his choice of nominee.

"I gave all candidates equal consideration in the interview process," Buehler said. "Six candidates were interviewed. ... I was primarily looking for the best qualified board member going forward. I did check voting records of all six, and all had Democratic voting records in the primaries prior to applying."

Campbell said she is excited about the opportunity to serve on the county board.

"(I've) spent quite a bit of time getting to know the issues that are out there, not only with the conservation district but the county as a whole," she said. "I look forward to continuing to serve McHenry County residents."

After the Nov. 8 elections, the county board will be reapportioned into nine districts of two members each, down from the current six districts of four representatives each. The new map can be found on the county clerk's website, www.mchenrycountyclerk.com.