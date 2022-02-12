Facts matter: Biden didn't give his mask to Justice Breyer

President Joe Biden hands Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer a face mask after Breyer announced his retirement Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

Some internet users are claiming a video circulating online shows President Joe Biden giving his used face mask to retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

"Confused Biden hands Justice Breyer HIS mask, walks away maskless," read one post which included the clip.

But this is a selective piece of the video used out of context to "distort reality," according to PolitiFact.

The full video shows Biden, wearing a black mask, and Breyer, wearing a white mask, before a Jan. 27 news conference at the White House to announce Breyer's retirement from the Supreme Court.

Breyer removes his mask and sets it down on the podium as he begins to speak. When he is finished speaking, he seems to leave without the mask, which was on the podium, as he yields the microphone to Biden. As Biden speaks, Breyer can be seen removing a white mask from his pocket and putting it on, PolitiFact said.

Biden keeps the black mask in his hand as he gives closing remarks. As he wraps up, he hands the white mask from the podium to Breyer and can be heard saying he was giving Breyer his "mask back."

Biden then leaves the room maskless, with his black mask in hand.

Comic's fall not caused by vaccine

Heather McDonald arrives at a screening of "Hard Kill" at the Hollywood Palladium on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. - Invision/AP

Comedian Heather McDonald was doing a bit about COVID-19 during a Feb. 5 show in Arizona when she fainted.

"I don't mean to brag," she began. "Double vaxxed, booster, flu shot, and -- I'm going to be honest -- I have the shingles shot, too. And I still get my period -- what? Yes! Traveled, went to Mexico twice, did shows, meet-and-greets, never got COVID. Clearly, Jesus loves me the most. Seriously. So nice, so nice."

She then stumbled and collapsed, resulting in a skull fracture.

And some social media users are posting the video to falsely claim the coronavirus vaccine caused her fall, according to PolitiFact.

"As of now, there's no medical connection to the vaccine shot," McDonald's husband, Peter Dobias, told PolitiFact.

McDonald, who was released from the hospital after a few days, said she could have been dehydrated or undernourished.

"Thus far the tests have revealed no underlying medical issues that may have precipitated this event," she wrote on Facebook.

Quote not from Voltaire

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., talks to reporters Friday, March 27, 2020, before leaving Capitol Hill in Washington. - Associated Press

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky last week posted a quote on Twitter criticizing infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize -- Voltaire," read the quote, to which Massie added, "You mustn't question Fauci, for he is science."

But the quote wasn't uttered by French philosopher Voltaire, according to The Associated Press. Those words come from self-proclaimed American white nationalist and Holocaust denier Kevin Alfred Strom during a 1993 radio broadcast, 215 years after Voltaire's death.

The quote has been misattributed to Voltaire for years, the AP said.

In a 2017 blog post, Strom said: "My statement has become the stuff of internet memes, quote collections, graphics, and motivational posters. ... Trouble is, the quote is almost always attributed to the 18th-century French writer Voltaire, and not to me."

Valentine fake out

Valentine's Day, like everything else, is not free from fake news.

Students at two universities in India recently received notice that they must find a date to be included in a Feb. 14 celebration.

"Departments are requested to follow the instructions in conducting the Valentine's Day fest on 14-02-2022: All department students are requested to find their valentine in the college and attend the fest. Students who come single are strictly prohibited," read the notice, which appeared to be an official release from Jadavpur University and Visva-Bharati University.

But the statement is not official and it wasn't issued by those colleges, according to The Times of India.

The notice purportedly from Jadavpur included a fake signature of a school official.

"We have already informed the Jadavpur police station and cyber crime cell as those who have done the mischief had forged my signature," said Jadavpur University registrar Snehamanju Basu, the Times reported.

The university issued an official statement on its website to say the other notice was fake.

The version made to look as if it came from Visva-Bharati used the school's official letterhead and included the seal of the university.

College officials have not yet decided if they would file an official complaint but local police have already started an investigation, the Times said.

• Bob Oswald is a veteran Chicago-area journalist. Contact him at boboswald33@gmail.com.