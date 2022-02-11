'We're overjoyed': Family, friends cheer on Glen Ellyn speedskater Cepuran's Olympic success
More than 100 family members, friends and fans filled the Glen Ellyn History Center early Sunday morning to watch speedskater and hometown hero Ethan Cepuran help lead Team USA into the semifinals of the men's team pursuit competition at the Winter Olympics.
"I'm just bursting," said Ethan's father, Carl Cepuran. "He's so dedicated and just the epitome of a good sportsman and athlete. More importantly, he's always been a good person, but it's nice to see that his hard work in sports is paying off, too."
Supporters gathered at 6:30 a.m. to watch Ethan, 21 and a 2018 graduate Glenbard West High School, and his American teammates skate in the quarterfinals of the men's team pursuit competition. Though edged out by the defending champions from Norway by three-hundreths of a second, the Americans' time was fast enough to qualify for Tuesday's semifinals, when they'll race against the Russian Olympic Committee team.
"We're overjoyed," said Ethan's mother, Marilyn Cepuran. "We've been a speedskating family for 30 years, so having a son make it to this level is, it's just a blessing."
Ethan's friends and family watched the race surrounded by shiny red, white and blue balloons and American flags.
"This is history being made right here," said Jean Jeske of Glen Ellyn.
"I've known Ethan a long time, since he was a young kid doing early youth speedskating," added Don Isaacs of Beloit, Wisconsin. "It's fantastic. We're all really proud of him."