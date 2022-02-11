Stevenson High students' mask mandate protest Friday got unruly, officials say

Students and parents gathered outside Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire Friday morning to protest the mask mandate. Students at several other Lake County high schools have been protesting mask mandates all week. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer, 2016

Around 50 students and 40 parents gathered outside Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire Friday morning to protest the school's mask mandate, school officials said Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Eric Twadell and Principal Troy Gobble wrote in a letter to the community that the protesters made some students feel afraid and unsafe.

"Some students were verbally assaulted by parent and student protesters while entering and exiting the building during a morning passing period," the administrators said. "Additionally, we witnessed

parents and students banging on windows by the Point entrance."

Twadell and Gobble wrote that staff members from the student services division were available to talk to students who want to speak about the protest.

Tensions have been rising in suburban schools after a downstate judge on Friday put a temporary restraining order on mask requirements affecting nearly 170 school districts, including dozens of suburban ones, resulting in diverging policies statewide.

Other large high schools in Lake County have seen similar protests this week. On Wednesday morning, about 70 students at Warren Township High School's Almond campus and about two dozen students at Mundelein High opted to join the picket line, officials said. Students at Libertyville and Vernon Hills high schools have protested several times during the week, officials said.