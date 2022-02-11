Reports: I-290 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes

CBS 2 Chicago is reporting all lanes of westbound Interstate 290 are back open after a tractor-trailer jackknifed earlier today near Itasca close to Thorndale Avenue and blocked several lanes.

The tractor was reportedly leaking fuel, according to traffic monitoring website sigalert.com.

Traffic was backed up solid Route 83 on westbound I-290 and to Army Trail Road on Interstate 355, but updated images from the site show traffic moving once again.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed under an overpass at about 6:30 a.m., according to other media reports.

Delays were up to one hour at one point.