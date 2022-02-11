Lightfoot hints at new proposals to keep Bears at Soldier Field

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot struck a more optimistic tone Friday as she hinted at "a couple of proposals that are very, very interesting" to improve Soldier Field that she said may make for a more enticing deal for the Bears.

"We're going to continue to do everything we can to keep the Bears in Chicago, and (we're) working on some plans to present to them that I think will make a very, very compelling financial case as to why it makes abundant sense for them to stay in Chicago," Lightfoot said Friday during an appearance on 670-The Score.

The future of Soldier Field has been up in the air since September, when the Bears announced plans to buy the site of Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights.

