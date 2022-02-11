Hoffman Estates trustees favor concept for 296-unit apartment complex at Higgins and Moon Lake

A rendering shows the clubhouse planned for the eight-building, 296-unit apartment complex just east of the Amita St. Alexius Medical Center Campus at Higgins Road and Moon Lake Boulevard in Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of village of Hoffman Estates

A side-view rendering shows one of eight apartment buildings planned for the southeast corner of Higgins Road and Moon Lake Boulevard in Hoffman Estates. The 296-unit complex would be called Seasons at Hoffman Estates. Courtesy of village of Hoffman Estates

The site plan for an eight-building, 296-unit Seasons at Hoffman Estates apartment complex at the southeast corner of Higgins Road and Moon Lake Boulevard received preliminary approval from the village board. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

A rendering shows one of eight apartment buildings proposed for the southeast corner of Higgins Road and Moon Lake Boulevard in Hoffman Estates. Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. is the developer. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Despite lingering concerns over adequate parking availability, the Hoffman Estates village board has granted preliminary approval to an eight-building, 296-unit apartment complex on 13 acres at the southeast corner of Higgins Road and Moon Lake Boulevard.

Seasons at Hoffman Estates is the name of the development proposed by Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc.

The eight 3-story buildings, clubhouse and pool would be built on a site that wraps around the existing 5-story office building called Poplar Creek Office Plaza.

The prominent location just east of the Amita St. Alexius Medical Center campus long has been favored for residential development. But the property stayed vacant as its owner endeavored to find the right price with prospective buyers, Hoffman Estates Director of Development Services Peter Gugliotta said.

First- and second-floor units would have a direct, private access, while apartments on the third floor would be served by a common corridor.

Some village trustees questioned the lack of elevators for those third-floor residents.

Tony DeRosa, vice president of development for Fiduciary, said elevators would generate ongoing higher costs and the third floors in particular are aimed toward a younger clientele at a lower price point.

"So from a marketability standpoint, we are comfortable with the third floor being accessed without an elevator," he said.

Another concern for trustees was whether the proposed 490 parking spaces -- about 1.66 per unit -- would be enough.

DeRosa was confident more space could be identified before the project returned for final approval by the board.

"We do anticipate our parking count increasing," he said.

Gugliotta said village employees believe the current number of spaces is close to what's needed and that there is good reason for DeRosa's confidence in more being found. The planned parking includes six to eight garage spaces for each building.

Other planned amenities for the complex include a 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art clubhouse, a resort-style swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and a club room with a kitchen for entertaining.

Gugliotta anticipated it might take a few more months for the company to return for final approval, enabling construction to begin this year.