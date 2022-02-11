Algonquin man pleads not guilty to murdering mother, stepfather

A 36-year-old Algonquin man charged with killing his mother and stepfather in November and hiding their bodies pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday, McHenry County court records show.

Maxim Parnov, held in the McHenry County jail since Dec. 9 on a $5 million bond, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, according to court records.

According to an indictment, Parnov on Nov. 29 "inflicted blunt force trauma" on his mother, 56-year-old Elvira Almen, and stepfather, 64-year-old Peter M. Almen, in the Algonquin home they shared.

He then is accused of storing his mother's body in a freezer and his stepfather's body in a cabinet and putting them inside a U-Haul truck, records show.

Parnov fled to Wisconsin, where he was captured about a week later by Kenosha County sheriff's deputies at a residence in Salem.

The couple and Parnov had been arguing around the time of their deaths. It is not known what they were arguing about. Authorities did a well-being check at the house after Peter M. Almen did not show up for work.

Court records did not specifically detail how the blunt force trauma occurred, where the U-Haul was found or how police were led to the U-Haul.

Parnov is due back in court on March 24. He is being represented by Assistant Public Defender Angelo Mourelatos, who declined to comment.

If convicted, Parnov faces life in prison.